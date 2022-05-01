Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Workers Day: Obaseki Approves ₦40,000 As New Minimum Wage
Anaedo Online  - Godwin Obaseki, the governor of Edo, has placed a smile on the faces of government servants in the state by approving N40,000 as the new minimum salary. According to Anaedoonline.ng, the new development was unveiled on May 1st, which is Nigeria’s ...

13 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Workers Day: Obaseki announces N40,000 new minimum wage Vanguard News:
Workers Day: Obaseki announces N40,000 new minimum wage
Obaseki approves N40,000 minimum wage for Edo workers Ripples Nigeria:
Obaseki approves N40,000 minimum wage for Edo workers
May Day: Obaseki raises minimum wage to N40,000 Business Day:
May Day: Obaseki raises minimum wage to N40,000
Workers’ Day: Obaseki Raises Minimum Wage To N40,000 The Will:
Workers’ Day: Obaseki Raises Minimum Wage To N40,000


   More Picks
1 New Alaafin will emerge in due time - Oyo state government - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
2 Four passengers killed, others injured in accident on Third Mainland Bridge - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
3 'Don't disrespect me, I gave Wizkid his first-ever N1m show,' Samklef warns singer's fans - The Street Journal, 21 hours ago
4 Workers’ Day: INEC assures workers of freer, fairer, credible elections - The Point, 14 hours ago
5 Train attack: Terrorists free Prof Ango Abdullahi’s son 31 days after abduction - The Nation, 8 hours ago
6 ‘King of Thieves’ generated over N170m in 3 weeks - Femi Adebayo - P.M. News - PM News, 17 hours ago
7 Eid-El-Fitri: Atiku Calls For More Tolerance And Stronger Bonds Of Love And Unity - News Probe, 17 hours ago
8 Yul Edochie finally reacts to Amanda Chisom's appeal to be his third wife - Gist Reel, 19 hours ago
9 Wanted ‘notorious Eiye cultist’ arrested with charms in Ogun - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
10 May Day: PDP salutes Nigerian workers for patriotism - Daily Post, 15 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info