Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Don’t be tired of voting, Bishop Kaigama tells Nigerians
News photo Vanguard News  - Bishop Ignatius Kaigama of Abuja Catholic Archdiocese has advised Nigerians to keep voting on election days and never be tired or discouraged from doing do.

14 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Don’t be tired of voting, Bishop Kaigama tells Nigerians - P.M. News PM News:
Don’t be tired of voting, Bishop Kaigama tells Nigerians - P.M. News
Don’t be tired of voting, Bishop Kaigama tells Nigerians Pulse Nigeria:
Don’t be tired of voting, Bishop Kaigama tells Nigerians
Don’t be tired of voting, Bishop Kaigama tells Nigerians News Breakers:
Don’t be tired of voting, Bishop Kaigama tells Nigerians
Don’t be tired of voting, Bishop Kaigama tells Nigerians Within Nigeria:
Don’t be tired of voting, Bishop Kaigama tells Nigerians


   More Picks
1 New Alaafin will emerge in due time - Oyo state government - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
2 Train attack: Terrorists free Prof Ango Abdullahi’s son 31 days after abduction - The Nation, 11 hours ago
3 Four passengers killed, others injured in accident on Third Mainland Bridge - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
4 Workers’ Day: INEC assures workers of freer, fairer, credible elections - The Point, 17 hours ago
5 Eid-El-Fitri: Atiku Calls For More Tolerance And Stronger Bonds Of Love And Unity - News Probe, 20 hours ago
6 201 aspirants scramble for PDP governorship tickets - Nigerian Tribune, 5 hours ago
7 ‘King of Thieves’ generated over N170m in 3 weeks - Femi Adebayo - P.M. News - PM News, 20 hours ago
8 Yul Edochie finally reacts to Amanda Chisom's appeal to be his third wife - Gist Reel, 22 hours ago
9 Wanted ‘notorious Eiye cultist’ arrested with charms in Ogun - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
10 Many feared injured as Muslim worshippers, hoodlums clash in Lagos - The Nation, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info