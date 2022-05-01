Five Suspects Killed As Nigerian Police Exchange Fire With Kidnappers Attempting To Abduct Expatriate In Edo

|
|
|
|
|
1
|
New Alaafin will emerge in due time - Oyo state government - Linda Ikeji Blog,
17 hours ago
|
2
|
Four passengers killed, others injured in accident on Third Mainland Bridge - Linda Ikeji Blog,
13 hours ago
|
3
|
'Don't disrespect me, I gave Wizkid his first-ever N1m show,' Samklef warns singer's fans - The Street Journal,
20 hours ago
|
4
|
Yul Edochie finally reacts to Amanda Chisom's appeal to be his third wife - Gist Reel,
18 hours ago
|
5
|
Wanted ‘notorious Eiye cultist’ arrested with charms in Ogun - Daily Post,
18 hours ago
|
6
|
Workers’ Day: INEC assures workers of freer, fairer, credible elections - The Point,
13 hours ago
|
7
|
Train attack: Terrorists free Prof Ango Abdullahi’s son 31 days after abduction - The Nation,
7 hours ago
|
8
|
‘King of Thieves’ generated over N170m in 3 weeks - Femi Adebayo - P.M. News - PM News,
15 hours ago
|
9
|
Eid-El-Fitri: Atiku Calls For More Tolerance And Stronger Bonds Of Love And Unity - News Probe,
15 hours ago
|
10
|
Ondo recruits over 800 health workers in one year - The Guardian,
15 hours ago