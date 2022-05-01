Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Train attack: Terrorists free Prof Ango Abdullahi’s son 31 days after abduction
The Nation  - Barely a week after releasing photos showing 62 victims in their captivity, terrorists who attacked the Abuja-Kaduna train have freed one of Sadik, son of Northern Elders Forum (NEF) convener, Professor Ango Abdullahi.A family member of the abducted

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Train Attack: Terrorists release Sadiq Ango Abdullahi Vanguard News:
Train Attack: Terrorists release Sadiq Ango Abdullahi
Terrorists Release Abducted Passenger Of Kaduna-Bound Train Sadiq Abdullahi The Will:
Terrorists Release Abducted Passenger Of Kaduna-Bound Train Sadiq Abdullahi
Abuja-Kaduna Train Attack: Terrorists Release Sadiq Ango Abdullahi Naija News:
Abuja-Kaduna Train Attack: Terrorists Release Sadiq Ango Abdullahi


   More Picks
1 New Alaafin will emerge in due time - Oyo state government - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
2 Yul Edochie finally reacts to Amanda Chisom's appeal to be his third wife - Gist Reel, 16 hours ago
3 Four passengers killed, others injured in accident on Third Mainland Bridge - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
4 Workers’ Day: INEC assures workers of freer, fairer, credible elections - The Point, 11 hours ago
5 Soludo Mourns Joe Anatune, Expresses Shock At His Sudden Death - Independent, 15 hours ago
6 May you stay awake at night for good reason - Nigerian man whose wife gave birth to quadruplets after 6 years of marriage prays for couples waiting to have children - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
7 Nigerian women still don’t have equal access to national decision making — NBS — Daily Nigerian - Daily Nigerian, 17 hours ago
8 2023 presidency: Ndigbo not happy with PDP – Ohanaeze - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
9 Gunmen kill five passengers, abduct 20 others in Plateau - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
10 Amotekun arrests suspected notorious armed robber in Osun - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info