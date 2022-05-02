Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Workers’ Day: Enugu parastatal workers wear black attires, protest nonpayment of minimum wage
247 U Reports  - Workers in Enugu State Government parastatal agencies were in all black attires on Sunday during the Workers’ Day celebration.

11 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 50%

 Additional Sources

Workers’ Day: Enugu workers wear black attires, protest nonpayment of minimum wage National Accord:
Workers’ Day: Enugu workers wear black attires, protest nonpayment of minimum wage
Enugu workers protest non-payment of minimum wage with black attires - P.M. News PM News:
Enugu workers protest non-payment of minimum wage with black attires - P.M. News
Enugu workers protest non-payment of minimum wage with black attires Tunde Ednut:
Enugu workers protest non-payment of minimum wage with black attires
Enugu workers protest non-payment of minimum wage with black attires Within Nigeria:
Enugu workers protest non-payment of minimum wage with black attires


   More Picks
1 New Alaafin will emerge in due time - Oyo state government - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
2 Train attack: Terrorists free Prof Ango Abdullahi’s son 31 days after abduction - The Nation, 11 hours ago
3 Four passengers killed, others injured in accident on Third Mainland Bridge - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
4 Workers’ Day: INEC assures workers of freer, fairer, credible elections - The Point, 17 hours ago
5 Eid-El-Fitri: Atiku Calls For More Tolerance And Stronger Bonds Of Love And Unity - News Probe, 20 hours ago
6 201 aspirants scramble for PDP governorship tickets - Nigerian Tribune, 5 hours ago
7 ‘King of Thieves’ generated over N170m in 3 weeks - Femi Adebayo - P.M. News - PM News, 20 hours ago
8 Yul Edochie finally reacts to Amanda Chisom's appeal to be his third wife - Gist Reel, 22 hours ago
9 Wanted ‘notorious Eiye cultist’ arrested with charms in Ogun - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
10 Many feared injured as Muslim worshippers, hoodlums clash in Lagos - The Nation, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info