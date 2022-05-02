201 aspirants scramble for PDP governorship tickets

201 aspirants scramble for PDP governorship tickets



ACROSS the country, a total of 201 aspirants are scrambling for governorship tickets of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 gubernatorial election, Nigerian ... Nigerian Tribune - Tribune Online201 aspirants scramble for PDP governorship ticketsACROSS the country, a total of 201 aspirants are scrambling for governorship tickets of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 gubernatorial election, Nigerian ...



News Credibility Score: 99%