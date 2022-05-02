Post News
News at a Glance
Three-storey building collapses at Ebute Metta [VIDEO]
Daily Post
- A three-story building, on Sunday night, collapsed at No 32, Ibadan Street, Ebute Metta area of Lagos State. The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service
21 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Nation:
Many trapped in Lagos three-storey building collapse
Sahara Reporters:
Many Feared Trapped As 3-storey Building Collapses In Lagos
Peoples Gazette:
Many trapped as three-storey building collapses in Lagos
Independent:
Three-Storey Building Collapses At Ebute Metta
TV360 Nigeria:
Many trapped’ as three-storey building collapses in Lagos
Naija News:
Many Trapped As Three-Storey Building Collapses In Ebute Metta, Lagos State
Kanyi Daily:
Many Trapped As Three-Storey Building Collapses In Lagos
Ladun Liadi Blog:
Video: Three-Storey Building Collapses At Ebute Metta, Lagos | Ladun Liadi's Blog
Tori News:
Residents Trapped As Three-storey Building Collapses On Ibadan Street, Ebute Metta
More Picks
1
Davido tells Tiwa's son 'I'm stronger than your daddy' as they gym together -
Legit,
21 hours ago
2
Unknown Gunmen Behead Nigerian Army Couple In Imo, Threaten To Kill Family Members Too -
Sahara Reporters,
22 hours ago
3
Netflix cancels Meghan Markle's new animated series which she hailed as 'special' -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
16 hours ago
4
Three-storey building collapses at Ebute Metta [VIDEO] -
Daily Post,
21 hours ago
5
Presidency: Atiku should be arrested, extradited to face corruption charges in US - Ex-spokesman, Afegbua -
Daily Post,
8 hours ago
6
Gunmen kill two brothers, 2 others in Anambra communities -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago
7
Nigerian supermodel and actress Faith Morey hints on divorce from her husband Randy Morey -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
19 hours ago
8
2023: NNPP calls for prayers for divine direction -
The News Guru,
20 hours ago
9
"Majority of religious fanatics I have met are very wicked yet they are in church 6 days a week" - Mary Remmy Njoku -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
19 hours ago
10
Yul Edochie: Junior Pope Reveals Actions His Wife Has Been Taking Since Hearing About The Shocking News -
Bukas Blog,
21 hours ago
