Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Buhari’s ministers, others miss APC resignation deadlines
Nigerian Tribune  - MINISTERS in the cabinet of President Muhammadu Buhari eyeing elective posts in 2023 remained in their offices as of Sunday, further deepening the

17 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Ministers, Others Miss APC Resignation Deadlines Naija Loaded:
Ministers, Others Miss APC Resignation Deadlines
2023: Buhari’s Ministers Miss APC Resignation Deadlines The Trent:
2023: Buhari’s Ministers Miss APC Resignation Deadlines
Tension As Buhari’s Ministers, Others Miss APC Resignation Deadlines Naija News:
Tension As Buhari’s Ministers, Others Miss APC Resignation Deadlines
2023: Buhari’s Ministers Miss APC Resignation Deadlines News Breakers:
2023: Buhari’s Ministers Miss APC Resignation Deadlines


   More Picks
1 Suspected thief electrocuted inside church in Abia - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
2 Davido tells Tiwa's son 'I'm stronger than your daddy' as they gym together - Legit, 16 hours ago
3 Unknown Gunmen Behead Nigerian Army Couple In Imo, Threaten To Kill Family Members Too - Sahara Reporters, 17 hours ago
4 Train attack: Terrorists free Prof Ango Abdullahi’s son 31 days after abduction - The Nation, 23 hours ago
5 Netflix cancels Meghan Markle's new animated series which she hailed as 'special' - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
6 Presidency: Atiku should be arrested, extradited to face corruption charges in US - Ex-spokesman, Afegbua - Daily Post, 3 hours ago
7 Nigerian supermodel and actress Faith Morey hints on divorce from her husband Randy Morey - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
8 Building collapse rate now embarrassing — Buhari - Nigerian Tribune, 11 hours ago
9 2023: NNPP calls for prayers for divine direction - The News Guru, 16 hours ago
10 Expatriate hangs self in Lagos office, police begin probe - The Punch, 20 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info