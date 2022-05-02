Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Nigeria's envoy to Spain buys Lagos APC senatorial form
News photo The Punch  - Nigeria’s Ambassador to Spain, Chief Demola Seriki, has purchased the N20m senatorial form of the All Progressives Congress to contest the Lagos-Central senatorial seat.

15 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

