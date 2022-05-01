Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Kizz Daniel quits smoking
The Eagle Online  - He posted a video on his Instagram page on Sunday to mark his birthday and officially reveal he has ditched smoking.

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

VIDEO: Kizz Daniel quits smoking for kids The Nation:
VIDEO: Kizz Daniel quits smoking for kids' sake
Kizz Daniel Quits Smoking, Gives Reason Fresh Reporters:
Kizz Daniel Quits Smoking, Gives Reason
Kizz Daniel quits smoking on his Birthday, reveals why [Video] Gist Lovers:
Kizz Daniel quits smoking on his Birthday, reveals why [Video]
Kizz Daniel Quits Smoking, Says It’s For ‘His Kids And People Who Love Him’ [Video] Online Nigeria:
Kizz Daniel Quits Smoking, Says It’s For ‘His Kids And People Who Love Him’ [Video]
Kizz Daniel quits smoking as he clocks 28 years Mp3 Bullet:
Kizz Daniel quits smoking as he clocks 28 years
Kizz Daniel Quits Smoking, Says It’s For ‘His Kids And People Who Love Him’ [Video] Kanyi Daily:
Kizz Daniel Quits Smoking, Says It’s For ‘His Kids And People Who Love Him’ [Video]


   More Picks
1 New Alaafin will emerge in due time - Oyo state government - Linda Ikeji Blog, 1 day ago
2 May Day: Lagos workers back Sanwo-Olu for second term - The Nation, 21 hours ago
3 2023: Poll reveals Osinbajo is most preferred candidate to succeed Buhari - News Wire NGR, 18 hours ago
4 Train attack: Terrorists free Prof Ango Abdullahi’s son 31 days after abduction - The Nation, 14 hours ago
5 Ramadan: Tinubu Distributes Sacks Of Rice, Sugar To Over 50,000 Families - Independent, 18 hours ago
6 Eid-El-Fitri: Atiku Calls For More Tolerance And Stronger Bonds Of Love And Unity - News Probe, 23 hours ago
7 Four passengers killed, others injured in accident on Third Mainland Bridge - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
8 Workers’ Day: INEC assures workers of freer, fairer, credible elections - The Point, 20 hours ago
9 ‘King of Thieves’ generated over N170m in 3 weeks - Femi Adebayo - P.M. News - PM News, 23 hours ago
10 PDP wins all seats in Benue LG election - Daily Trust, 24 hours ago
