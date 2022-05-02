NSCDC declares 2-year-old girl missing in Jigawa Linda Ikeji Blog - The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Jigawa State has declared a 2-year-old girl, Zainab Tasiu Ahmad, missing. Spokesperson of the corps in the state, CSC Adamu Shehu, made this known in a statement on Monday, May 2. Read below...



News Credibility Score: 99%