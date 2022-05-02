Post News
News at a Glance
UPDATE: Five Killed, Over 20 Rescued As 3-Storey Building Collapses In Lagos
Sahara Reporters
- UPDATE: Five Killed, Over 20 Rescued As 3-Storey Building Collapses In Lagos
18 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Punch:
PHOTOS: Rescue Efforts At Scene Of Collapsed Building In Ebute Metta Rescue efforts are ongoing at the scene of a collapsed building in the Ebute Metta area of Lagos State.
Daily Trust:
VIDEO: Rescue operation ongoing at scene of Lagos building collapse
Peoples Gazette:
Two die, 23 rescued in Ebute Meta building collapse: NEMA
News Breakers:
Pictorial: Ongoing rescue operations after three-storey building collapses in Lagos
More Picks
1
Davido tells Tiwa's son 'I'm stronger than your daddy' as they gym together -
Legit,
19 hours ago
2
Unknown Gunmen Behead Nigerian Army Couple In Imo, Threaten To Kill Family Members Too -
Sahara Reporters,
20 hours ago
3
Netflix cancels Meghan Markle's new animated series which she hailed as 'special' -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
15 hours ago
4
Presidency: Atiku should be arrested, extradited to face corruption charges in US - Ex-spokesman, Afegbua -
Daily Post,
6 hours ago
5
Gunmen kill two brothers, 2 others in Anambra communities -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
7 hours ago
6
Nigerian supermodel and actress Faith Morey hints on divorce from her husband Randy Morey -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
18 hours ago
7
2023: NNPP calls for prayers for divine direction -
The News Guru,
19 hours ago
8
Expatriate hangs self in Lagos office, police begin probe -
The Punch,
23 hours ago
9
"Majority of religious fanatics I have met are very wicked yet they are in church 6 days a week" - Mary Remmy Njoku -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
17 hours ago
10
Yul Edochie: Junior Pope Reveals Actions His Wife Has Been Taking Since Hearing About The Shocking News -
Bukas Blog,
20 hours ago
