Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


UPDATE: Five Killed, Over 20 Rescued As 3-Storey Building Collapses In Lagos
Sahara Reporters  - UPDATE: Five Killed, Over 20 Rescued As 3-Storey Building Collapses In Lagos

18 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

PHOTOS: Rescue Efforts At Scene Of Collapsed Building In Ebute Metta Rescue efforts are ongoing at the scene of a collapsed building in the Ebute Metta area of Lagos State. The Punch:
PHOTOS: Rescue Efforts At Scene Of Collapsed Building In Ebute Metta Rescue efforts are ongoing at the scene of a collapsed building in the Ebute Metta area of Lagos State.
VIDEO: Rescue operation ongoing at scene of Lagos building collapse Daily Trust:
VIDEO: Rescue operation ongoing at scene of Lagos building collapse
Two die, 23 rescued in Ebute Meta building collapse: NEMA Peoples Gazette:
Two die, 23 rescued in Ebute Meta building collapse: NEMA
Pictorial: Ongoing rescue operations after three-storey building collapses in Lagos News Breakers:
Pictorial: Ongoing rescue operations after three-storey building collapses in Lagos


   More Picks
1 Davido tells Tiwa's son 'I'm stronger than your daddy' as they gym together - Legit, 19 hours ago
2 Unknown Gunmen Behead Nigerian Army Couple In Imo, Threaten To Kill Family Members Too - Sahara Reporters, 20 hours ago
3 Netflix cancels Meghan Markle's new animated series which she hailed as 'special' - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
4 Presidency: Atiku should be arrested, extradited to face corruption charges in US - Ex-spokesman, Afegbua - Daily Post, 6 hours ago
5 Gunmen kill two brothers, 2 others in Anambra communities - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
6 Nigerian supermodel and actress Faith Morey hints on divorce from her husband Randy Morey - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
7 2023: NNPP calls for prayers for divine direction - The News Guru, 19 hours ago
8 Expatriate hangs self in Lagos office, police begin probe - The Punch, 23 hours ago
9 "Majority of religious fanatics I have met are very wicked yet they are in church 6 days a week" - Mary Remmy Njoku - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
10 Yul Edochie: Junior Pope Reveals Actions His Wife Has Been Taking Since Hearing About The Shocking News - Bukas Blog, 20 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info