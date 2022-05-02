Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Only Osinbajo can change narrative of governance — RCCG
News photo Vanguard News  - By Olayinka Ajayi Head of Politics and Governance of the Redeemed Christian Church, RCCG, Pastor Timothy Olaniyan, insisted weekend that the All Progressives Congress, APC,

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Osinbajo will change narrative of governance in Nigeria – RCCG PM News:
Osinbajo will change narrative of governance in Nigeria – RCCG
2023: RCCG endorses Osinbajo’s ambition, says he can change narrative of governance in Nigeria The Street Journal:
2023: RCCG endorses Osinbajo’s ambition, says he can change narrative of governance in Nigeria
Osinbajo will change narrative of governance in Nigeria – RCCG News Breakers:
Osinbajo will change narrative of governance in Nigeria – RCCG
Osinbajo will change narrative of governance in Nigeria – RCCG See Naija:
Osinbajo will change narrative of governance in Nigeria – RCCG
2023: Only Osinbajo Can Change Narrative Of Governance — RCCG Tori News:
2023: Only Osinbajo Can Change Narrative Of Governance — RCCG


   More Picks
1 New Alaafin will emerge in due time - Oyo state government - Linda Ikeji Blog, 1 day ago
2 May Day: Lagos workers back Sanwo-Olu for second term - The Nation, 21 hours ago
3 2023: Poll reveals Osinbajo is most preferred candidate to succeed Buhari - News Wire NGR, 18 hours ago
4 Train attack: Terrorists free Prof Ango Abdullahi’s son 31 days after abduction - The Nation, 14 hours ago
5 Ramadan: Tinubu Distributes Sacks Of Rice, Sugar To Over 50,000 Families - Independent, 18 hours ago
6 Eid-El-Fitri: Atiku Calls For More Tolerance And Stronger Bonds Of Love And Unity - News Probe, 23 hours ago
7 Four passengers killed, others injured in accident on Third Mainland Bridge - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
8 Workers’ Day: INEC assures workers of freer, fairer, credible elections - The Point, 20 hours ago
9 ‘King of Thieves’ generated over N170m in 3 weeks - Femi Adebayo - P.M. News - PM News, 23 hours ago
10 PDP wins all seats in Benue LG election - Daily Trust, 24 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info