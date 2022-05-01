Post News
News at a Glance
Unknown gunmen kill soldiers on their way to their wedding in Imo state (video)
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Unknown gunmen kill soldiers on their way to their wedding in Imo state (video)
6 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Gist Reel:
An unknown gunman confessed to killing and eating soldiers on their way to their wedding in Imo state
Within Nigeria:
Unknown gunmen kill soldiers on their way to their wedding in Imo state
News Breakers:
Unknown gunmen kill about-to-wed soldiers, mutilate organs in Imo
Tori News:
Unknown Gunmen Kill Soldiers On Their Way To Their Wedding In Imo State (Photos)
More Picks
1
May Day: Lagos workers back Sanwo-Olu for second term -
The Nation,
23 hours ago
2
2023: Poll reveals Osinbajo is most preferred candidate to succeed Buhari -
News Wire NGR,
20 hours ago
3
Train attack: Terrorists free Prof Ango Abdullahi’s son 31 days after abduction -
The Nation,
16 hours ago
4
Ramadan: Tinubu Distributes Sacks Of Rice, Sugar To Over 50,000 Families -
Independent,
19 hours ago
5
Eid-El-Fitri: Atiku Calls For More Tolerance And Stronger Bonds Of Love And Unity -
News Probe,
1 day ago
6
Four passengers killed, others injured in accident on Third Mainland Bridge -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
7
Workers’ Day: INEC assures workers of freer, fairer, credible elections -
The Point,
22 hours ago
8
‘King of Thieves’ generated over N170m in 3 weeks - Femi Adebayo - P.M. News -
PM News,
1 day ago
9
"Majority of religious fanatics I have met are very wicked yet they are in church 6 days a week" - Mary Remmy Njoku -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
10
Unknown Gunmen Behead Nigerian Army Couple In Imo, Threaten To Kill Family Members Too -
Sahara Reporters,
10 hours ago
