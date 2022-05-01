Ric Hassani apologises after receiving heat for belittling his colleagues' performances while hailing Burna Boy Linda Ikeji Blog - Ric Hassani has apologised for his tweets that seemed to put his colleagues down in an attempt to praise Burna Boy. The Thunder Fire You singer took to Twitter to hail Burna Boy following his performance at the Madison Square Garden in New York. Ric ...



News Credibility Score: 99%