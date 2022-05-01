Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


At least 8 dead, dozens rescued in Lagos building collapse
TVC News  - At least eight persons have been confirmed dead after a three-storey building collapsed in the Ebutte Meta area of Lagos State.

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

PHOTOS: Three-storey building collapses in Lagos The Nation:
PHOTOS: Three-storey building collapses in Lagos
Two Dead As Building Collapses In Lagos News Break:
Two Dead As Building Collapses In Lagos
Many feared dead in Lagos as three-storey building collapses in Ebute Metta Within Nigeria:
Many feared dead in Lagos as three-storey building collapses in Ebute Metta
Nigeria: Five dead after Lagos building collapse News Breakers:
Nigeria: Five dead after Lagos building collapse


   More Picks
1 Ramadan: Tinubu Distributes Sacks Of Rice, Sugar To Over 50,000 Families - Independent, 24 hours ago
2 STRIKE: Osinbajo begs ASUU, others to embrace dialogue - Ripples Nigeria, 1 day ago
3 Train attack: Terrorists free Prof Ango Abdullahi’s son 31 days after abduction - The Nation, 20 hours ago
4 Netflix cancels Meghan Markle's new animated series which she hailed as 'special' - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
5 Davido tells Tiwa's son 'I'm stronger than your daddy' as they gym together - Legit, 13 hours ago
6 Building collapse rate now embarrassing — Buhari - Nigerian Tribune, 8 hours ago
7 2023: NNPP calls for prayers for divine direction - The News Guru, 13 hours ago
8 Unknown Gunmen Behead Nigerian Army Couple In Imo, Threaten To Kill Family Members Too - Sahara Reporters, 14 hours ago
9 Expatriate hangs self in Lagos office, police begin probe - The Punch, 17 hours ago
10 "Majority of religious fanatics I have met are very wicked yet they are in church 6 days a week" - Mary Remmy Njoku - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info