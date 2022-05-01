Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Marrying the wrong man will break you - Actress Ruth Kadiri says
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Nollywood actress Ruth Kadiri has said that marrying the wrong spouse can break a person.

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Marrying A Wrong Man Will Break You – Ruth Kadiri Warns News Breakers:
Marrying A Wrong Man Will Break You – Ruth Kadiri Warns
Marrying A Wrong Man Will Break You – Ruth Kadiri Warns | Ladun Liadi Ladun Liadi Blog:
Marrying A Wrong Man Will Break You – Ruth Kadiri Warns | Ladun Liadi's Blog
“Marrying The Wrong Man Will Break You”- Ruth Kadiri Warns Gist Lovers:
“Marrying The Wrong Man Will Break You”- Ruth Kadiri Warns
Marrying The Wrong Man Will Break You - Actress Ruth Kadiri Warns Tori News:
Marrying The Wrong Man Will Break You - Actress Ruth Kadiri Warns


   More Picks
1 May Day: Lagos workers back Sanwo-Olu for second term - The Nation, 23 hours ago
2 2023: Poll reveals Osinbajo is most preferred candidate to succeed Buhari - News Wire NGR, 20 hours ago
3 Train attack: Terrorists free Prof Ango Abdullahi’s son 31 days after abduction - The Nation, 16 hours ago
4 Ramadan: Tinubu Distributes Sacks Of Rice, Sugar To Over 50,000 Families - Independent, 19 hours ago
5 Eid-El-Fitri: Atiku Calls For More Tolerance And Stronger Bonds Of Love And Unity - News Probe, 1 day ago
6 Four passengers killed, others injured in accident on Third Mainland Bridge - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
7 Workers’ Day: INEC assures workers of freer, fairer, credible elections - The Point, 22 hours ago
8 ‘King of Thieves’ generated over N170m in 3 weeks - Femi Adebayo - P.M. News - PM News, 1 day ago
9 "Majority of religious fanatics I have met are very wicked yet they are in church 6 days a week" - Mary Remmy Njoku - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
10 Unknown Gunmen Behead Nigerian Army Couple In Imo, Threaten To Kill Family Members Too - Sahara Reporters, 10 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info