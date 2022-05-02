Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


MNJTF kills 22 terrorists in Lake Chad
News photo Vanguard News  - By Kingsley Omonobi Abuja—Twenty-two Boko Haram terrorists have been neutralised by troops of the Multi-National Joint Task Force, MNJTF, following mounted offensives on criminals’ hideouts in

15 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Troops Kill 20 Terrorists In Lake Chad Basin Igbere TV News:
Troops Kill 20 Terrorists In Lake Chad Basin
Multi-National Joint Task Force kills 22 Boko Haram terrorists in Lake Chad Within Nigeria:
Multi-National Joint Task Force kills 22 Boko Haram terrorists in Lake Chad
Joint squad kill 20 terrorist jihadists during operation in Lake Chad News Breakers:
Joint squad kill 20 terrorist jihadists during operation in Lake Chad
National Daily:
Joint squad kill 20 terrorist jihadists during operation in Lake Chad


   More Picks
1 Davido tells Tiwa's son 'I'm stronger than your daddy' as they gym together - Legit, 19 hours ago
2 Unknown Gunmen Behead Nigerian Army Couple In Imo, Threaten To Kill Family Members Too - Sahara Reporters, 20 hours ago
3 Netflix cancels Meghan Markle's new animated series which she hailed as 'special' - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
4 Presidency: Atiku should be arrested, extradited to face corruption charges in US - Ex-spokesman, Afegbua - Daily Post, 6 hours ago
5 Gunmen kill two brothers, 2 others in Anambra communities - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
6 Nigerian supermodel and actress Faith Morey hints on divorce from her husband Randy Morey - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
7 2023: NNPP calls for prayers for divine direction - The News Guru, 19 hours ago
8 Expatriate hangs self in Lagos office, police begin probe - The Punch, 23 hours ago
9 "Majority of religious fanatics I have met are very wicked yet they are in church 6 days a week" - Mary Remmy Njoku - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
10 Yul Edochie: Junior Pope Reveals Actions His Wife Has Been Taking Since Hearing About The Shocking News - Bukas Blog, 20 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info