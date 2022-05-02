Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Buhari, Muslim faithful perform Eid-el-Fitr prayer at Mambila Barracks
News photo The Guardian  - President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday joined other Muslim faithful at the parade ground of the Mambila Barracks, Abuja, to perform the Eid-el-Fitr prayer.

22 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Photos show President Buhari observing Eid prayers at Mambila Barracks Legit:
Photos show President Buhari observing Eid prayers at Mambila Barracks
Buhari, Muslim faithful perform Eid-el-Fitr prayer at Mambila Barracks — Daily Nigerian Daily Nigerian:
Buhari, Muslim faithful perform Eid-el-Fitr prayer at Mambila Barracks — Daily Nigerian
Buhari, Muslim Faithful Perform Eid-El-Fitr Prayer At Mambila Barracks The Street Journal:
Buhari, Muslim Faithful Perform Eid-El-Fitr Prayer At Mambila Barracks
Buhari, Muslim faithful perform Eid-el-Fitr prayer at Mambila Barracks News Breakers:
Buhari, Muslim faithful perform Eid-el-Fitr prayer at Mambila Barracks
Photos: Buhari, Family, Friends, Other Muslim Faithful Perform Eid-El-Fitr Prayer At Mambila Barracks Mojidelano:
Photos: Buhari, Family, Friends, Other Muslim Faithful Perform Eid-El-Fitr Prayer At Mambila Barracks


   More Picks
1 Frequent building collapse embarrassing, Buhari laments - The Nation, 20 hours ago
2 Nigerians react as Buhari returns to Twitter after 11 months following Twitter ban - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
3 'Okorocha digging his political grave, destruction, tried joining us' - IPOB - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
4 2023: I’ll be the best president Nigeria has ever had – Yul Edochie brags - National Accord, 22 hours ago
5 2023 Zoning: Blame PDP’s desperation if Presidency does not go South ― VON DG - Vanguard News, 19 hours ago
6 Netflix cancels Meghan Markle's new animated series which she hailed as 'special' - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
7 Presidency: Atiku should be arrested, extradited to face corruption charges in US - Ex-spokesman, Afegbua - Daily Post, 14 hours ago
8 5 Dead, 23 Rescued As 3-storey Building Collapses In Lagos - Leadership, 23 hours ago
9 Gov. Ugwuanyi backs Fr. Mbaka, foreign firm to establish University Hospital, others at Adoration Centre - Daily Post, 14 hours ago
10 Buhari: It’s Duty Of Security Agencies To Know Terrorists’ Hideouts — And Eliminate Them - Information Nigeria, 15 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info