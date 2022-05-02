Post News
News at a Glance
2023: I’ll be the best president Nigeria has ever had – Yul Edochie brags
National Accord
- Nollywood actor Yul Edochie has revealed that he will be the best president Nigeria will ever have. The movie star who recently announced that he [...]
20 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
More Picks
1
Only Osinbajo can change narrative of governance — RCCG -
Vanguard News,
23 hours ago
2
Frequent building collapse embarrassing, Buhari laments -
The Nation,
19 hours ago
3
Nigerians react as Buhari returns to Twitter after 11 months following Twitter ban -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
12 hours ago
4
2023: I’ll be the best president Nigeria has ever had – Yul Edochie brags -
National Accord,
20 hours ago
5
2023 Zoning: Blame PDP’s desperation if Presidency does not go South ― VON DG -
Vanguard News,
18 hours ago
6
'Okorocha digging his political grave, destruction, tried joining us' - IPOB -
Daily Post,
20 hours ago
7
Nigerian supermodel and actress Faith Morey hints on divorce from her husband Randy Morey -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
24 hours ago
8
Netflix cancels Meghan Markle's new animated series which she hailed as 'special' -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
9
Presidency: Atiku should be arrested, extradited to face corruption charges in US - Ex-spokesman, Afegbua -
Daily Post,
12 hours ago
10
Governor Tambuwal urges Nigerians to pray for peace, free, fair elections -
The Guardian,
23 hours ago
