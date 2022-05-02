Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


2023: I’ll be the best president Nigeria has ever had – Yul Edochie brags
News photo National Accord  - Nollywood actor Yul Edochie has revealed that he will be the best president Nigeria will ever have. The movie star who recently announced that he [...]

20 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

"I will be the best Preside Nigeria has ever had. Mark these words." - Yul Edochie. Nollywood actor, Yul is determined to be Nigeria Legit:
"I will be the best Preside Nigeria has ever had. Mark these words." - Yul Edochie. Nollywood actor, Yul is determined to be Nigeria's President. 📸: @YulEdochie (Instagram) #legitng #legitposts #yuledochie #2023Elections
I will be the best President Nigeria has ever had: Yul Edochie PM News:
I will be the best President Nigeria has ever had: Yul Edochie
Best President Nigeria Is What I’ll Become If Voted – Yul Edochie Brags GL Trends:
Best President Nigeria Is What I’ll Become If Voted – Yul Edochie Brags
Naija News:
'I Will Be The Best President Nigeria Has Ever Had' - Actor Yul Edochie Carpets Critics
I will be the best President Nigeria has ever had: Yul Edochie See Naija:
I will be the best President Nigeria has ever had: Yul Edochie
“I will be the best president Nigeria has ever had” – Yul Edochie promises Nigerians Edujandon:
“I will be the best president Nigeria has ever had” – Yul Edochie promises Nigerians
“I will be the best president Nigeria has ever had” Yul Edochie promises Nigerians Gist Lovers:
“I will be the best president Nigeria has ever had” Yul Edochie promises Nigerians
I will be the best President Nigeria has ever had: Yul Edochie – P.M. News News Breakers:
I will be the best President Nigeria has ever had: Yul Edochie – P.M. News
“I will be the best president Nigeria has ever had” Yul Edochie makes exceptional promise Kemi Filani Blog:
“I will be the best president Nigeria has ever had” Yul Edochie makes exceptional promise
I Will Be The Best President Nigeria Has Ever Had – Actor Yul Edochie Brags Tori News:
I Will Be The Best President Nigeria Has Ever Had – Actor Yul Edochie Brags


   More Picks
1 Only Osinbajo can change narrative of governance — RCCG - Vanguard News, 23 hours ago
2 Frequent building collapse embarrassing, Buhari laments - The Nation, 19 hours ago
3 Nigerians react as Buhari returns to Twitter after 11 months following Twitter ban - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
4 2023: I’ll be the best president Nigeria has ever had – Yul Edochie brags - National Accord, 20 hours ago
5 2023 Zoning: Blame PDP’s desperation if Presidency does not go South ― VON DG - Vanguard News, 18 hours ago
6 'Okorocha digging his political grave, destruction, tried joining us' - IPOB - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
7 Nigerian supermodel and actress Faith Morey hints on divorce from her husband Randy Morey - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
8 Netflix cancels Meghan Markle's new animated series which she hailed as 'special' - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
9 Presidency: Atiku should be arrested, extradited to face corruption charges in US - Ex-spokesman, Afegbua - Daily Post, 12 hours ago
10 Governor Tambuwal urges Nigerians to pray for peace, free, fair elections - The Guardian, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info