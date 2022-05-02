Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


AGF, NJC, NASS, RMAFC dragged to court over judges’ poor salaries
News photo Daily Post  - The Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), National Judicial Council (NJC) and the National Assembly (NASS) have been dragged before a Federal High Court in Abuja over poor wages being paid to judges.

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Senior lawyer sues AGF, NJC, NASS over Judges’ poor salaries Nigerian Tribune:
Senior lawyer sues AGF, NJC, NASS over Judges’ poor salaries
Senior lawyer sues AGF, NJC, NASS over judges The Sun:
Senior lawyer sues AGF, NJC, NASS over judges' poor salaries
Lawyer drags AGF Malami, NJC, NASS to court over judges’ poor salaries Peoples Gazette:
Lawyer drags AGF Malami, NJC, NASS to court over judges’ poor salaries
AGF, NJC, NASS, RMAFC dragged to court over judges’ poor salaries Affairs TV:
AGF, NJC, NASS, RMAFC dragged to court over judges’ poor salaries


   More Picks
1 Ramadan: Tinubu Distributes Sacks Of Rice, Sugar To Over 50,000 Families - Independent, 24 hours ago
2 STRIKE: Osinbajo begs ASUU, others to embrace dialogue - Ripples Nigeria, 1 day ago
3 Train attack: Terrorists free Prof Ango Abdullahi’s son 31 days after abduction - The Nation, 20 hours ago
4 Netflix cancels Meghan Markle's new animated series which she hailed as 'special' - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
5 Davido tells Tiwa's son 'I'm stronger than your daddy' as they gym together - Legit, 13 hours ago
6 Building collapse rate now embarrassing — Buhari - Nigerian Tribune, 8 hours ago
7 2023: NNPP calls for prayers for divine direction - The News Guru, 13 hours ago
8 Unknown Gunmen Behead Nigerian Army Couple In Imo, Threaten To Kill Family Members Too - Sahara Reporters, 14 hours ago
9 Expatriate hangs self in Lagos office, police begin probe - The Punch, 17 hours ago
10 "Majority of religious fanatics I have met are very wicked yet they are in church 6 days a week" - Mary Remmy Njoku - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info