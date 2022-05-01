Wishing all our Muslim faithful, a happy and peaceful Eid-el-Fitr celebrations.

|
|
|
|
|
1
|
Suspected thief electrocuted inside church in Abia - Linda Ikeji Blog,
8 hours ago
|
2
|
2023: Poll reveals Osinbajo is most preferred candidate to succeed Buhari - News Wire NGR,
22 hours ago
|
3
|
Ramadan: Tinubu Distributes Sacks Of Rice, Sugar To Over 50,000 Families - Independent,
21 hours ago
|
4
|
Train attack: Terrorists free Prof Ango Abdullahi’s son 31 days after abduction - The Nation,
17 hours ago
|
5
|
Four passengers killed, others injured in accident on Third Mainland Bridge - Linda Ikeji Blog,
24 hours ago
|
6
|
2023: NNPP calls for prayers for divine direction - The News Guru,
10 hours ago
|
7
|
Workers’ Day: INEC assures workers of freer, fairer, credible elections - The Point,
23 hours ago
|
8
|
Netflix cancels Meghan Markle's new animated series which she hailed as 'special' - Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
|
9
|
"Majority of religious fanatics I have met are very wicked yet they are in church 6 days a week" - Mary Remmy Njoku - Linda Ikeji Blog,
8 hours ago
|
10
|
Building collapse rate now embarrassing — Buhari - Nigerian Tribune,
5 hours ago