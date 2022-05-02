Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Eid-el-fitr: Aisha Buhari calls for patriotism, prayers for Nigeria — Daily Nigerian
News photo Daily Nigerian  - The First Lady, Aisha Buhari, has called on Nigerians to be more patriotic and prayerful, to ensure lasting peace and sustainable development of the country.

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 94%

