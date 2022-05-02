Post News
News at a Glance
2023: RCCG Youth Pastor calls for sack of another Pastor who campaigned for Osinbajo
Vanguard News
- ..says RCCG is a congregation of many parties Youth Pastor with the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) Dr. Oche Otorkpa has called on the
20 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Legit:
2023: RCCG cleric calls for sack of colleague who campaigned for Osinbajo
Naija Loaded:
Osinbajo Campaign: RCCG Youth Pastor Calls For Sack Of RCCG Head Politics Director
The Eagle Online:
2023: Osinbajo divides RCCG as Pastor calls for sack of colleague who campaigned for him
Global Upfront:
2023 Elections: RCCG Pastor Calls For Sack Of Colleague Who Openly Campaigned For VP Osinbajo
Naija News:
‘I Speak For Myself’ – RCCG Pastor Makes U-Turn About Osinbajo’s Presidency
Tori News:
Osinbajo Campaign: RCCG Youth Pastor Calls For Sack Of RCCG Head of Politics
More Picks
1
"If you cheat on your wife, be ready for her to cheat on you" Singer Paul Play Dairo tells men who hide under "tradition" to cheat -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
18 hours ago
2
Nigerians react as Buhari returns to Twitter after 11 months following Twitter ban -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
18 hours ago
3
Police arrested nine suspected bandits in Ekiti: Spokesperson -
Peoples Gazette,
18 hours ago
4
Presidency: Atiku should be arrested, extradited to face corruption charges in US - Ex-spokesman, Afegbua -
Daily Post,
19 hours ago
5
Pregnant Rihanna honored with a statue at Met Gala 2022 -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
5 hours ago
6
"I need to get myself a nuclear bomb" - Comedian, Basketmouth sends warning to boys as he celebrates his first daughter on her birthday -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
5 hours ago
7
2023: It is very dangerous for the Redeemed Christian Church of God to politically promote Osinbajo - Reno Omokri -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
7 hours ago
8
God will help you fight Nigeria’s insecurity – Osinbajo to Buhari -
Daily Post,
18 hours ago
9
NURTW Crisis: Lagos police commissioner reads riot act to MC Oluomo and Istijaba -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
10
‘Bandits pushing their luck’ – Buhari on Abuja-Kaduna train captives -
Daily Post,
19 hours ago
