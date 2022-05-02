Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


2023: RCCG Youth Pastor calls for sack of another Pastor who campaigned for Osinbajo
News photo Vanguard News  - ..says RCCG is a congregation of many parties Youth Pastor with the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) Dr. Oche Otorkpa has called on the

20 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

2023: RCCG cleric calls for sack of colleague who campaigned for Osinbajo Legit:
2023: RCCG cleric calls for sack of colleague who campaigned for Osinbajo
Osinbajo Campaign: RCCG Youth Pastor Calls For Sack Of RCCG Head Politics Director Naija Loaded:
Osinbajo Campaign: RCCG Youth Pastor Calls For Sack Of RCCG Head Politics Director
2023: Osinbajo divides RCCG as Pastor calls for sack of colleague who campaigned for him The Eagle Online:
2023: Osinbajo divides RCCG as Pastor calls for sack of colleague who campaigned for him
2023 Elections: RCCG Pastor Calls For Sack Of Colleague Who Openly Campaigned For VP Osinbajo Global Upfront:
2023 Elections: RCCG Pastor Calls For Sack Of Colleague Who Openly Campaigned For VP Osinbajo
‘I Speak For Myself’ – RCCG Pastor Makes U-Turn About Osinbajo’s Presidency Naija News:
‘I Speak For Myself’ – RCCG Pastor Makes U-Turn About Osinbajo’s Presidency
Osinbajo Campaign: RCCG Youth Pastor Calls For Sack Of RCCG Head of Politics Tori News:
Osinbajo Campaign: RCCG Youth Pastor Calls For Sack Of RCCG Head of Politics


   More Picks
1 "If you cheat on your wife, be ready for her to cheat on you" Singer Paul Play Dairo tells men who hide under "tradition" to cheat - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
2 Nigerians react as Buhari returns to Twitter after 11 months following Twitter ban - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
3 Police arrested nine suspected bandits in Ekiti: Spokesperson - Peoples Gazette, 18 hours ago
4 Presidency: Atiku should be arrested, extradited to face corruption charges in US - Ex-spokesman, Afegbua - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
5 Pregnant Rihanna honored with a statue at Met Gala 2022 - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
6 "I need to get myself a nuclear bomb" - Comedian, Basketmouth sends warning to boys as he celebrates his first daughter on her birthday - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
7 2023: It is very dangerous for the Redeemed Christian Church of God to politically promote Osinbajo - Reno Omokri - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
8 God will help you fight Nigeria’s insecurity – Osinbajo to Buhari - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
9 NURTW Crisis: Lagos police commissioner reads riot act to MC Oluomo and Istijaba - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
10 ‘Bandits pushing their luck’ – Buhari on Abuja-Kaduna train captives - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info