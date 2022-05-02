Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Linda Ikeji Blog
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
The Cable
6
The Nation
7
Legit
8
The Guardian
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
‘Bandits pushing their luck’ – Buhari on Abuja-Kaduna train captives
Daily Post
- President Muhammadu Buhari says efforts were ongoing to ensure safe return of captives being held by bandits who attacked the Abuja-Kaduna train.
18 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
More Picks
1
Frequent building collapse embarrassing, Buhari laments -
The Nation,
23 hours ago
2
Presidency: Atiku should be arrested, extradited to face corruption charges in US - Ex-spokesman, Afegbua -
Daily Post,
17 hours ago
3
2023: It is very dangerous for the Redeemed Christian Church of God to politically promote Osinbajo - Reno Omokri -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
4
Nigerians react as Buhari returns to Twitter after 11 months following Twitter ban -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
17 hours ago
5
NURTW Crisis: Lagos police commissioner reads riot act to MC Oluomo and Istijaba -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
5 hours ago
6
Pregnant Rihanna honored with a statue at Met Gala 2022 -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
4 hours ago
7
‘Bandits pushing their luck’ – Buhari on Abuja-Kaduna train captives -
Daily Post,
18 hours ago
8
2023 Presidency: I’ll Hand Over To Whoever Nigerians Elect, Buhari Vows -
Channels Television,
17 hours ago
9
2023 Zoning: Blame PDP’s desperation if Presidency does not go South ― VON DG -
Vanguard News,
23 hours ago
10
God will help you fight Nigeria’s insecurity – Osinbajo to Buhari -
Daily Post,
16 hours ago
