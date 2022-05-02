Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Linda Ikeji Blog
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
The Cable
6
Legit
7
The Nation
8
The Guardian
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
Presidency: Atiku should be arrested, extradited to face corruption charges in US - Ex-spokesman, Afegbua
Daily Post
- A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Kassim Afegbua, has called on the United States, US, government to immediately invite the party's
2 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Leadership:
Afegbua Asks US To Extradite Atiku Over Alleged Corruption Charges
Legit:
Atiku should be extradicted to US to face his corruption charges - Afegbua
The Will:
Alleged Corruption: Afegbua Seeks Extradition Of Atiku To US
News Diary Online:
Afegbua demands Atiku’s extradition, prosecution over US corruption scandal
PM News:
Afegbua wants Atiku extradited to US - P.M. News
News Breakers:
Afegbua wants Atiku extradited to US
Naija News:
2023: Atiku Should Be Extradited To US Over Alleged Corruption - Afegbua
Within Nigeria:
Atiku must respond to US claims of corruption, says Kassim Afegbua
Tori News:
2023: Atiku Should Be Extradited To US Over Alleged Corruption – Afegbua
More Picks
1
Suspected thief electrocuted inside church in Abia -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
12 hours ago
2
Davido tells Tiwa's son 'I'm stronger than your daddy' as they gym together -
Legit,
14 hours ago
3
Train attack: Terrorists free Prof Ango Abdullahi’s son 31 days after abduction -
The Nation,
22 hours ago
4
Netflix cancels Meghan Markle's new animated series which she hailed as 'special' -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
10 hours ago
5
Presidency: Atiku should be arrested, extradited to face corruption charges in US - Ex-spokesman, Afegbua -
Daily Post,
2 hours ago
6
Building collapse rate now embarrassing — Buhari -
Nigerian Tribune,
10 hours ago
7
2023: NNPP calls for prayers for divine direction -
The News Guru,
14 hours ago
8
Unknown Gunmen Behead Nigerian Army Couple In Imo, Threaten To Kill Family Members Too -
Sahara Reporters,
16 hours ago
9
Expatriate hangs self in Lagos office, police begin probe -
The Punch,
19 hours ago
10
Nigerian supermodel and actress Faith Morey hints on divorce from her husband Randy Morey -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
13 hours ago
