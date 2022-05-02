Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


‘Your opposition to zoning in 2023 may kill Nigeria,’ Southern and Middle Belt leaders warn Northern elders
Ripples Nigeria  - The Southern and Middle Belt Forum (SMBLF) on Monday warned the Northern Elders’ Forum and others in the region on the ongoing efforts to dump the zoning arrangement ahead of the 2023 general elections.

11 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Southern, middle belt leaders: Next president must come from south... The Cable:
Southern, middle belt leaders: Next president must come from south...
Zoning Not Dead, Buried, Southern, Middle Belt Leaders Insist Leadership:
Zoning Not Dead, Buried, Southern, Middle Belt Leaders Insist
If Zoning Is Buried, Nigeria Is Buried, Southern, Middle Belt Leaders Tell Northern Elders Independent:
If Zoning Is Buried, Nigeria Is Buried, Southern, Middle Belt Leaders Tell Northern Elders
Your Opposition To Zoning May Kill Nigeria – Southern, Middle Belt Leaders Warn Northern Elders The Will:
Your Opposition To Zoning May Kill Nigeria – Southern, Middle Belt Leaders Warn Northern Elders
Bury zoning and bury Nigeria, South/Middle Belt leaders warn Online Nigeria:
Bury zoning and bury Nigeria, South/Middle Belt leaders warn


   More Picks
1 Only Osinbajo can change narrative of governance — RCCG - Vanguard News, 23 hours ago
2 Frequent building collapse embarrassing, Buhari laments - The Nation, 19 hours ago
3 Nigerians react as Buhari returns to Twitter after 11 months following Twitter ban - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
4 2023: I’ll be the best president Nigeria has ever had – Yul Edochie brags - National Accord, 20 hours ago
5 2023 Zoning: Blame PDP’s desperation if Presidency does not go South ― VON DG - Vanguard News, 18 hours ago
6 'Okorocha digging his political grave, destruction, tried joining us' - IPOB - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
7 Nigerian supermodel and actress Faith Morey hints on divorce from her husband Randy Morey - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
8 Netflix cancels Meghan Markle's new animated series which she hailed as 'special' - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
9 Presidency: Atiku should be arrested, extradited to face corruption charges in US - Ex-spokesman, Afegbua - Daily Post, 12 hours ago
10 Governor Tambuwal urges Nigerians to pray for peace, free, fair elections - The Guardian, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info