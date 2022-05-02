Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


God will help you fight Nigeria’s insecurity – Osinbajo to Buhari
News photo Daily Post  - Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has prayed that God will help President Muhammadu Buhari to fight the insecurity in Nigeria. Osinbajo also prayed that God will fulfill the heart desires of all Muslims and every Nigerian. The VP spoke at the Ramadan ...

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

God won’t give us challenges beyond us, says Osinbajo The Punch:
God won’t give us challenges beyond us, says Osinbajo
God will help us tackle challenges — Osinbajo Nigerian Eye:
God will help us tackle challenges — Osinbajo
God will help you fight Nigeria’s insecurity – Osinbajo to Buhari Within Nigeria:
God will help you fight Nigeria’s insecurity – Osinbajo to Buhari
God will help you fight Nigeria’s insecurity – Osinbajo to Buhari Tunde Ednut:
God will help you fight Nigeria’s insecurity – Osinbajo to Buhari
God will help you fight Nigeria’s insecurity – Osinbajo to Buhari Eco City Reporters:
God will help you fight Nigeria’s insecurity – Osinbajo to Buhari
Insecurity: God’ll not give our govt challenges beyond us, says Osinbajo News Breakers:
Insecurity: God’ll not give our govt challenges beyond us, says Osinbajo


   More Picks
1 Only Osinbajo can change narrative of governance — RCCG - Vanguard News, 22 hours ago
2 Davido tells Tiwa's son 'I'm stronger than your daddy' as they gym together - Legit, 24 hours ago
3 Nigerian supermodel and actress Faith Morey hints on divorce from her husband Randy Morey - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
4 Netflix cancels Meghan Markle's new animated series which she hailed as 'special' - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
5 Presidency: Atiku should be arrested, extradited to face corruption charges in US - Ex-spokesman, Afegbua - Daily Post, 11 hours ago
6 2023: NNPP calls for prayers for divine direction - The News Guru, 24 hours ago
7 Nigerians react as Buhari returns to Twitter after 11 months following Twitter ban - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
8 2023 presidency: Tinubu’s profile questionable in many ways – Sam Amadi - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
9 "Majority of religious fanatics I have met are very wicked yet they are in church 6 days a week" - Mary Remmy Njoku - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
10 Kizz Daniel quits smoking - The Eagle Online, 24 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info