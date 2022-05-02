Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Kaduna Rally: Nigerian Police Acted In Barbaric, Uncivilised Manner, Arrested 78 Shiites, Killed One – Islamic Movement, IMN
News photo Sahara Reporters  - The Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) says that 78 of its members have been arrested by the Kaduna State Police Command and are in its custody over the International Quds Day rally held in Zaria and Kaduna metropolis.According to the leadership of the ...

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Shiites Rally: IMN laments arrest of 78 members in Kaduna Daily Trust:
Shiites Rally: IMN laments arrest of 78 members in Kaduna
IMN alleges 78 members arrested by police during rally in Kaduna Daily Post:
IMN alleges 78 members arrested by police during rally in Kaduna
Police k!ll 1, arrest 78 of our members during procession in Kaduna – Shi’ites allege Vanguard News:
Police k!ll 1, arrest 78 of our members during procession in Kaduna – Shi’ites allege
IMN Alleges 78 Members Arrested By Police During Rally In Kaduna Independent:
IMN Alleges 78 Members Arrested By Police During Rally In Kaduna
Kaduna Rally: Nigerian Police Acted In Barbaric, Uncivilised Manner, Arrested 78 Shiites, Killed One – Islamic Movement, IMN News Breakers:
Kaduna Rally: Nigerian Police Acted In Barbaric, Uncivilised Manner, Arrested 78 Shiites, Killed One – Islamic Movement, IMN
IMN alleges 78 members arrested by police during rally in Kaduna Eco City Reporters:
IMN alleges 78 members arrested by police during rally in Kaduna


   More Picks
1 Only Osinbajo can change narrative of governance — RCCG - Vanguard News, 23 hours ago
2 Frequent building collapse embarrassing, Buhari laments - The Nation, 19 hours ago
3 Nigerians react as Buhari returns to Twitter after 11 months following Twitter ban - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
4 2023: I’ll be the best president Nigeria has ever had – Yul Edochie brags - National Accord, 20 hours ago
5 2023 Zoning: Blame PDP’s desperation if Presidency does not go South ― VON DG - Vanguard News, 18 hours ago
6 'Okorocha digging his political grave, destruction, tried joining us' - IPOB - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
7 Nigerian supermodel and actress Faith Morey hints on divorce from her husband Randy Morey - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
8 Netflix cancels Meghan Markle's new animated series which she hailed as 'special' - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
9 Presidency: Atiku should be arrested, extradited to face corruption charges in US - Ex-spokesman, Afegbua - Daily Post, 12 hours ago
10 Governor Tambuwal urges Nigerians to pray for peace, free, fair elections - The Guardian, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info