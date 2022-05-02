Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Linda Ikeji Blog
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
The Cable
6
The Nation
7
Legit
8
The Guardian
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
Police arrested nine suspected bandits in Ekiti: Spokesperson
Peoples Gazette
- The arrested suspects are Hassan Mesaje, Dagogo Nadahi, Saidi Laun, Abubakar Usman, Lawal Abdullahi, Usman Ibrahim, Idris Ahmed, Usman Abubakar and Dahiru Adamu.
15 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Punch:
Ekiti police arrest nine suspected kidnappers
Daily Post:
Nine kidnappers arrested in Ekiti
Ripples Nigeria:
Police arrests nine suspected kidnappers in Ekiti
The Eagle Online:
Insecurity: Police arrest nine suspected kidnappers in Ekiti
News Break:
Police Arrest Nine Suspected Kidnappers In Ekiti
News Breakers:
Nine suspected kidnappers nabbed in Ekiti
Within Nigeria:
Nine kidnappers arrested in Ekiti
Fresh Reporters:
Nine Kidnappers Arrested In Ekiti
Naija News:
Police Nab Nine Kidnappers In Ekiti
Tori News:
Police Arrest Nine Suspected Kidnappers In Ekiti
More Picks
1
Frequent building collapse embarrassing, Buhari laments -
The Nation,
22 hours ago
2
2023: It is very dangerous for the Redeemed Christian Church of God to politically promote Osinbajo - Reno Omokri -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
4 hours ago
3
Police arrested nine suspected bandits in Ekiti: Spokesperson -
Peoples Gazette,
15 hours ago
4
Nigerians react as Buhari returns to Twitter after 11 months following Twitter ban -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
15 hours ago
5
'Okorocha digging his political grave, destruction, tried joining us' - IPOB -
Daily Post,
23 hours ago
6
I will open OnlyFans page to shake enhanced bum bum -Tonto Dikeh -
The Nation,
19 hours ago
7
2023: I’ll be the best president Nigeria has ever had – Yul Edochie brags -
National Accord,
23 hours ago
8
Presidency: Atiku should be arrested, extradited to face corruption charges in US - Ex-spokesman, Afegbua -
Daily Post,
15 hours ago
9
2023 Zoning: Blame PDP’s desperation if Presidency does not go South ― VON DG -
Vanguard News,
21 hours ago
10
Netflix cancels Meghan Markle's new animated series which she hailed as 'special' -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
1 day ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2022 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...