Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


‘She couldn’t believe it’s true’ – Brain Jotter gushes as he buys ‘Toyota Venza’ worth millions for his mother
News photo Nigerian Wedding's Blog  - Popular Nigerian Instagram comedian and skit-maker, Chukwuebuka Emmanuel Amuzie, popularly known as Brain Jotter has bought a car for his mum. The content creator took...

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 90%

 Additional Sources

Skit-maker, Brain Jotter buys his mum her first car The Info NG:
Skit-maker, Brain Jotter buys his mum her first car
Skit maker, Brain Jotter surprises his mom with a car (Video) Gist Reel:
Skit maker, Brain Jotter surprises his mom with a car (Video)
‘She couldn’t believe it’s true’ – Brain Jotter gushes as he buys ‘Toyota Venza’ worth millions for his mother Kemi Filani Blog:
‘She couldn’t believe it’s true’ – Brain Jotter gushes as he buys ‘Toyota Venza’ worth millions for his mother


   More Picks
1 Suspected thief electrocuted inside church in Abia - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
2 5 dead, 23 rescued, many still trapped after three-storey building collapsed in Ebute Metta - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
3 Davido tells Tiwa's son 'I'm stronger than your daddy' as they gym together - Legit, 18 hours ago
4 Unknown Gunmen Behead Nigerian Army Couple In Imo, Threaten To Kill Family Members Too - Sahara Reporters, 19 hours ago
5 Netflix cancels Meghan Markle's new animated series which she hailed as 'special' - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
6 Presidency: Atiku should be arrested, extradited to face corruption charges in US - Ex-spokesman, Afegbua - Daily Post, 5 hours ago
7 Nigerian supermodel and actress Faith Morey hints on divorce from her husband Randy Morey - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
8 Building collapse rate now embarrassing — Buhari - Nigerian Tribune, 13 hours ago
9 2023: NNPP calls for prayers for divine direction - The News Guru, 17 hours ago
10 Expatriate hangs self in Lagos office, police begin probe - The Punch, 22 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info