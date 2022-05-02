Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Nigerian LGBTQ members stage protest in Abuja, demand equal rights
The Info NG  - Theinfong
Theinfong - Nigeria entertainment, gossip, relationship and news blog

On Monday, members of Nigeria’s LGBTQ community held their first-ever demonstration in Abuja, the country’s capital.

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 90%

 Additional Sources

Nigerian LGBTQ members stage protest in Abuja, demand equal rights Correct NG:
Nigerian LGBTQ members stage protest in Abuja, demand equal rights
Nigerian LGBTQ members stage protest in Abuja, demand equal rights The Dabigal Blog:
Nigerian LGBTQ members stage protest in Abuja, demand equal rights
Nigerian LGBTQ members stage protest in Abuja, demand equal rights Lailas News:
Nigerian LGBTQ members stage protest in Abuja, demand equal rights
Nigerian LGBTQ members stage protest in Abuja, demand equal rights Nigerian Wedding's Blog:
Nigerian LGBTQ members stage protest in Abuja, demand equal rights


   More Picks
1 Only Osinbajo can change narrative of governance — RCCG - Vanguard News, 23 hours ago
2 Frequent building collapse embarrassing, Buhari laments - The Nation, 19 hours ago
3 Nigerians react as Buhari returns to Twitter after 11 months following Twitter ban - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
4 2023: I’ll be the best president Nigeria has ever had – Yul Edochie brags - National Accord, 20 hours ago
5 2023 Zoning: Blame PDP’s desperation if Presidency does not go South ― VON DG - Vanguard News, 18 hours ago
6 'Okorocha digging his political grave, destruction, tried joining us' - IPOB - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
7 Nigerian supermodel and actress Faith Morey hints on divorce from her husband Randy Morey - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
8 Netflix cancels Meghan Markle's new animated series which she hailed as 'special' - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
9 Presidency: Atiku should be arrested, extradited to face corruption charges in US - Ex-spokesman, Afegbua - Daily Post, 12 hours ago
10 Governor Tambuwal urges Nigerians to pray for peace, free, fair elections - The Guardian, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info