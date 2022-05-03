Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

FG may release detained terrorists in exchange for 68 train hostages
News photo The Punch  - THERE are strong indications that the Federal Government may concede to the demands of the terrorists who attacked the Abuja-Kaduna train and abducted no fewer than 68 passengers at Katari, Kaduna state, on March 28.

