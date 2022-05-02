Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

2023 Presidency: 'You're behaving like desperate Yahoo boy' - Adeyanju attacks Osinbajo
Daily Post  - A popular rights activist, Deji Adeyanju, has accused Vice President Yemi Osinbajo of desperation in his 2023 presidential campaign.

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

