Pregnant Rihanna honored with a statue at Met Gala 2022







Rihanna, who is expecting her first child with rapper-boyfriend A$AP Rocky, could Linda Ikeji Blog - The Metropolitan Museum of Art paid historic tribute to Rihanna at the Met Gala 2022.Rihanna, who is expecting her first child with rapper-boyfriend A$AP Rocky, could



News Credibility Score: 99%