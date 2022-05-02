Post News
News at a Glance
"I need to get myself a nuclear bomb" - Comedian, Basketmouth sends warning to boys as he celebrates his first daughter on her birthday
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Comedian Bright Okpocha popularly known as Basketmouth, has celebrated his first daughter, Amy, who turned a year older today, May 3.
He shared lovely photos of himself with the
2 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Yaba Left Online:
“I need to get myself a nuclear bomb” — Basketmouth sends warning to boys as he celebrates his daughter on her birthday
Page One:
Comedian, Basketmouth sends warning to boys as he celebrates his first daughter on her birthday
Naija Parrot:
“I need to get myself a nuclear bomb” — Basketmouth sends warning to boys as he celebrates his daughter on her birthday
Tori News:
Comedian, Basketmouth Sends Warning To Boys As He Celebrates His First Daughter's Birthday
More Picks
1
Frequent building collapse embarrassing, Buhari laments -
The Nation,
22 hours ago
2
2023: It is very dangerous for the Redeemed Christian Church of God to politically promote Osinbajo - Reno Omokri -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
4 hours ago
3
Police arrested nine suspected bandits in Ekiti: Spokesperson -
Peoples Gazette,
15 hours ago
4
Nigerians react as Buhari returns to Twitter after 11 months following Twitter ban -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
15 hours ago
5
'Okorocha digging his political grave, destruction, tried joining us' - IPOB -
Daily Post,
23 hours ago
6
I will open OnlyFans page to shake enhanced bum bum -Tonto Dikeh -
The Nation,
19 hours ago
7
2023: I’ll be the best president Nigeria has ever had – Yul Edochie brags -
National Accord,
23 hours ago
8
Presidency: Atiku should be arrested, extradited to face corruption charges in US - Ex-spokesman, Afegbua -
Daily Post,
16 hours ago
9
2023 Zoning: Blame PDP’s desperation if Presidency does not go South ― VON DG -
Vanguard News,
21 hours ago
10
Netflix cancels Meghan Markle's new animated series which she hailed as 'special' -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
1 day ago
