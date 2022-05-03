Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


2023 Presidency: Power Will Shift To The South If APC And PDP Pick Candidates There - Shehu Sani
News photo Tori News  - Sani said the only way a Southern President can emerge in 2023 is if the major political parties produced their presidential candidates from the region.

14 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Sani: Power Legit:
Sani: Power'll shift to south only if APC, PDP candidates are picked from there
2023: How power can shift to South, Shehu Sani reveals The Punch:
2023: How power can shift to South, Shehu Sani reveals
2023: How Power Can Shift To South, Shehu Sani Reveals Information Nigeria:
2023: How Power Can Shift To South, Shehu Sani Reveals
2023: Power will shift to the South only if… – Shehu Sani Politics Nigeria:
2023: Power will shift to the South only if… – Shehu Sani
2023: How power can shift to South, Shehu Sani reveals News Breakers:
2023: How power can shift to South, Shehu Sani reveals


   More Picks
1 Gowon Should’ve Allowed Igbo Of South-East To Leave Nigeria – Edwin Clark - Studio CB55, 7 hours ago
2 UCL: Real Madrid to be without one key player for Man City clash in Spain - Daily Post, 11 hours ago
3 Pregnant Rihanna honored with a statue at Met Gala 2022 - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
4 Nigeria must live within its means, says Peter Obi - The Punch, 17 hours ago
5 Champions League: UEFA announces teams that won't play in competition next season - Daily Post, 16 hours ago
6 Actors guild demand autopsy on actress Chinedu Bernard who died in church - The Punch, 4 hours ago
7 Presidency: Northerners not ready to leave power, cabals planning to destabilize Nigeria – Primate Ayodele - Daily Post, 9 hours ago
8 2023: Tinubu will change Nigeria’s story — Lagos lawmaker — Daily Nigerian - Daily Nigerian, 11 hours ago
9 "I need to get myself a nuclear bomb" - Comedian, Basketmouth sends warning to boys as he celebrates his first daughter on her birthday - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
10 PDP reschedules NEC meeting, governorship, presidential screening appeal - The Nation, 9 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info