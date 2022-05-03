Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Cross River APC sets up committee to prune governorship aspirants
AIT  - The Cross River State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress APC,has set up a seven man ad-hoc committee to prune its governorship aspirants to six, as a build up to achieve a consensus candidate ahead of the party’s primary.

14 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

