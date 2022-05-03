Post News
News at a Glance
Carlo Ancelotti Speaks about His Future at Real Madrid
Not Just OK
- The manager of Real Madrid, Carlo Ancelotti has spoken about his future at the Santiago Bernabeu next season.
7 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Channels Television:
Ancelotti Will ‘Probably’ Retire After Real Madrid Job
The Guardian:
Ancelotti will ‘probably’ retire after Real Madrid job
Independent:
Carlo Ancelotti Confident Of Real Madrid Fightback
The Street Journal:
Ancelotti Will 'probably' Retire After Real Madrid Job
News Breakers:
Ancelotti will ‘probably’ retire after Real Madrid job
More Picks
1
"If you cheat on your wife, be ready for her to cheat on you" Singer Paul Play Dairo tells men who hide under "tradition" to cheat -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
2
ASUU strike: Tight security presence at UNILAG gate as students plan protest -
The Punch,
8 hours ago
3
Pregnant Rihanna honored with a statue at Met Gala 2022 -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
8 hours ago
4
Police arrested nine suspected bandits in Ekiti: Spokesperson -
Peoples Gazette,
21 hours ago
5
Champions League: UEFA announces teams that won't play in competition next season -
Daily Post,
10 hours ago
6
Presidency: Atiku should be arrested, extradited to face corruption charges in US - Ex-spokesman, Afegbua -
Daily Post,
22 hours ago
7
"I need to get myself a nuclear bomb" - Comedian, Basketmouth sends warning to boys as he celebrates his first daughter on her birthday -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
8 hours ago
8
2023: It is very dangerous for the Redeemed Christian Church of God to politically promote Osinbajo - Reno Omokri -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
10 hours ago
9
2023: Nigerians will decide my successor — Buhari -
Daily Trust,
14 hours ago
10
God will help you fight Nigeria’s insecurity – Osinbajo to Buhari -
Daily Post,
21 hours ago
