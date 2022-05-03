Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

‘Oxygen Of Democracy,’ NHRC Asks Nigerian Govt To Protect, Support Journalists
News photo Channels Television  - The press is a critical agent for the protection of democracy and development and must be supported to enable them to effectively discharge their constitutional duties as the watchdog of the society, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has said.

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

