Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


“This aunty is 46, but claims she’s 36” – Toyin Lawani blows hot, calls out actress
The Info NG  - Theinfong
Theinfong - Nigeria entertainment, gossip, relationship and news blog

Celebrity stylist, Toyin Lawani has called out Nollywood actresses who are fond of reducing their ages to the public.

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 90%

 Additional Sources

“This Nollywood aunty is 46, but claims she’s 36” – Toyin Lawani throws shade Yaba Left Online:
“This Nollywood aunty is 46, but claims she’s 36” – Toyin Lawani throws shade
“This Nollywood aunty is 46, but claims she’s 36” – Toyin Lawani throws shade Nigerian Wedding's Blog:
“This Nollywood aunty is 46, but claims she’s 36” – Toyin Lawani throws shade
“This Nollywood aunty is 46, but claims she’s 36” – Toyin Lawani throws shade The Dabigal Blog:
“This Nollywood aunty is 46, but claims she’s 36” – Toyin Lawani throws shade
This Nollywood aunty is 46, but claims she’s 36 – Toyin Lawani throws shade See Naija:
This Nollywood aunty is 46, but claims she’s 36 – Toyin Lawani throws shade
“This Nollywood aunty is 46, but claims she’s 36” – Toyin Lawani throws shade Naija Parrot:
“This Nollywood aunty is 46, but claims she’s 36” – Toyin Lawani throws shade
"This aunty is 46, but claims she Gist Reel:
"This aunty is 46, but claims she's 36" - Toyin Lawani calls out actress
This Aunty Is 46, But Claims She Tori News:
This Aunty Is 46, But Claims She's 36 – Toyin Lawani Calls Out Actress
Kemi Filani Blog:
'I know one aunty that is 46, but claims 36 - Toyin Lawani calls out actress who lied about her age on social media - Kemi Filani News


   More Picks
1 Gowon Should’ve Allowed Igbo Of South-East To Leave Nigeria – Edwin Clark - Studio CB55, 4 hours ago
2 Pregnant Rihanna honored with a statue at Met Gala 2022 - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
3 UCL: Real Madrid to be without one key player for Man City clash in Spain - Daily Post, 8 hours ago
4 ASUU strike: Tight security presence at UNILAG gate as students plan protest - The Punch, 11 hours ago
5 Police arrested nine suspected bandits in Ekiti: Spokesperson - Peoples Gazette, 1 day ago
6 Champions League: UEFA announces teams that won't play in competition next season - Daily Post, 13 hours ago
7 2023: Tinubu will change Nigeria’s story — Lagos lawmaker — Daily Nigerian - Daily Nigerian, 8 hours ago
8 "I need to get myself a nuclear bomb" - Comedian, Basketmouth sends warning to boys as he celebrates his first daughter on her birthday - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
9 2023: It is very dangerous for the Redeemed Christian Church of God to politically promote Osinbajo - Reno Omokri - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
10 2023: Nigerians will decide my successor — Buhari - Daily Trust, 17 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info