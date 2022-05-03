Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Nigerian Police Arrest Army Personnel, 13 Others For Vandalising Rail Tracks
News photo Sahara Reporters  - A sergeant of the Nigerian Army, Sirajo Suleiman, has been arrested alongside 13 other suspects in connection with the vandalisation of railways in different parts of the country.
Suleiman works with the Nigerian Army Central Ammunition Department.

