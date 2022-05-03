Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
The Punch
2
Linda Ikeji Blog
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
The Cable
6
The Nation
7
Legit
8
The Guardian
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
Omo-Agege appoints Niboro Director of campaign organisation’s Media Strategy
Vanguard News
- Obarisi Ovie Omo-Agege, Deputy Senate President and leading contender for the governorship of Delta State, has appointed former presidential spokesman, Ima Niboro, as Director of
11 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Sun:
Omo-Agege Taps Niboro as Director, Communications and Media Strategy, for Campaign Organisation – The Sun Nigeria
The Will:
Delta 2023: Omo-Agege Appoints Niboro Director Of Campaign Organisation’s Media Strategy
News Diary Online:
Omo-Agege appoints Niboro as Media Director for Guber Campaign
The Eagle Online:
Delta 2023: Omo-Agege appoints Communications and Media Director
More Picks
1
Gowon Should’ve Allowed Igbo Of South-East To Leave Nigeria – Edwin Clark -
Studio CB55,
8 hours ago
2
Pregnant Rihanna honored with a statue at Met Gala 2022 -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
16 hours ago
3
ASUU strike: Tight security presence at UNILAG gate as students plan protest -
The Punch,
16 hours ago
4
Champions League: UEFA announces teams that won't play in competition next season -
Daily Post,
17 hours ago
5
Presidency: Northerners not ready to leave power, cabals planning to destabilize Nigeria – Primate Ayodele -
Daily Post,
11 hours ago
6
2023: Tinubu will change Nigeria’s story — Lagos lawmaker — Daily Nigerian -
Daily Nigerian,
13 hours ago
7
"I need to get myself a nuclear bomb" - Comedian, Basketmouth sends warning to boys as he celebrates his first daughter on her birthday -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
16 hours ago
8
PDP reschedules NEC meeting, governorship, presidential screening appeal -
The Nation,
10 hours ago
9
2023: It is very dangerous for the Redeemed Christian Church of God to politically promote Osinbajo - Reno Omokri -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
18 hours ago
10
2023: Nigerians will decide my successor — Buhari -
Daily Trust,
21 hours ago
