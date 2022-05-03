Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Omo-Agege appoints Niboro Director of campaign organisation’s Media Strategy
News photo Vanguard News  - Obarisi Ovie Omo-Agege, Deputy Senate President and leading contender for the governorship of Delta State, has appointed former presidential spokesman, Ima Niboro, as Director of

11 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Omo-Agege Taps Niboro as Director, Communications and Media Strategy, for Campaign Organisation – The Sun Nigeria The Sun:
Omo-Agege Taps Niboro as Director, Communications and Media Strategy, for Campaign Organisation – The Sun Nigeria
Delta 2023: Omo-Agege Appoints Niboro Director Of Campaign Organisation’s Media Strategy The Will:
Delta 2023: Omo-Agege Appoints Niboro Director Of Campaign Organisation’s Media Strategy
Omo-Agege appoints Niboro as Media Director for Guber Campaign News Diary Online:
Omo-Agege appoints Niboro as Media Director for Guber Campaign
Delta 2023: Omo-Agege appoints Communications and Media Director The Eagle Online:
Delta 2023: Omo-Agege appoints Communications and Media Director


   More Picks
1 Gowon Should’ve Allowed Igbo Of South-East To Leave Nigeria – Edwin Clark - Studio CB55, 8 hours ago
2 Pregnant Rihanna honored with a statue at Met Gala 2022 - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
3 ASUU strike: Tight security presence at UNILAG gate as students plan protest - The Punch, 16 hours ago
4 Champions League: UEFA announces teams that won't play in competition next season - Daily Post, 17 hours ago
5 Presidency: Northerners not ready to leave power, cabals planning to destabilize Nigeria – Primate Ayodele - Daily Post, 11 hours ago
6 2023: Tinubu will change Nigeria’s story — Lagos lawmaker — Daily Nigerian - Daily Nigerian, 13 hours ago
7 "I need to get myself a nuclear bomb" - Comedian, Basketmouth sends warning to boys as he celebrates his first daughter on her birthday - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
8 PDP reschedules NEC meeting, governorship, presidential screening appeal - The Nation, 10 hours ago
9 2023: It is very dangerous for the Redeemed Christian Church of God to politically promote Osinbajo - Reno Omokri - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
10 2023: Nigerians will decide my successor — Buhari - Daily Trust, 21 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info