Report: Nigeria buys potash from Canada amid Russian supply disruptions
News photo Within Nigeria  - Emerging report has disclosed that the federal government bought emergency supplies of Canadian potash in April following disruptions from Russia amid Western sanctions.

17 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

