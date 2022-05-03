Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Tariff hike: Lawyer, group disagree with MultiChoice on Tribunal jurisdiction
News photo The Point  - A lawyer, Festus Onifade, has disagreed with MultiChoice Nigeria Limited, the operator of DStv and Gotv, over the firm’s application challenging the jurisdiction of the tribunal in a suit filed against it.

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 94%

 Additional Sources

Tariff hike: Lawyer, Consumers Disagree With MultiChoice On Tribunal Jurisdiction Independent:
Tariff hike: Lawyer, Consumers Disagree With MultiChoice On Tribunal Jurisdiction
Tariff hike: Lawyer, group disagree with MultiChoice on Tribunal jurisdiction News Verge:
Tariff hike: Lawyer, group disagree with MultiChoice on Tribunal jurisdiction
Tariff hike: Lawyer, group disagree with MultiChoice on Tribunal jurisdiction News Diary Online:
Tariff hike: Lawyer, group disagree with MultiChoice on Tribunal jurisdiction
Tariff Hike: Lawyer, group differ with MultiChoice on Tribunal jurisdiction The Eagle Online:
Tariff Hike: Lawyer, group differ with MultiChoice on Tribunal jurisdiction
Tariff hike: Lawyer, group disagree with MultiChoice - P.M. News PM News:
Tariff hike: Lawyer, group disagree with MultiChoice - P.M. News
Lawyer, group disagree with MultiChoice on Tribunal jurisdiction Prompt News:
Lawyer, group disagree with MultiChoice on Tribunal jurisdiction
Tariff hike: Lawyer, group disagree with MultiChoice News Breakers:
Tariff hike: Lawyer, group disagree with MultiChoice
Tariff hike: Lawyer, group disagree with MultiChoice See Naija:
Tariff hike: Lawyer, group disagree with MultiChoice


   More Picks
1 Gowon Should’ve Allowed Igbo Of South-East To Leave Nigeria – Edwin Clark - Studio CB55, 5 hours ago
2 Pregnant Rihanna honored with a statue at Met Gala 2022 - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
3 UCL: Real Madrid to be without one key player for Man City clash in Spain - Daily Post, 10 hours ago
4 ASUU strike: Tight security presence at UNILAG gate as students plan protest - The Punch, 13 hours ago
5 Champions League: UEFA announces teams that won't play in competition next season - Daily Post, 14 hours ago
6 2023: Tinubu will change Nigeria’s story — Lagos lawmaker — Daily Nigerian - Daily Nigerian, 10 hours ago
7 "I need to get myself a nuclear bomb" - Comedian, Basketmouth sends warning to boys as he celebrates his first daughter on her birthday - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
8 PDP reschedules NEC meeting, governorship, presidential screening appeal - The Nation, 7 hours ago
9 2023: It is very dangerous for the Redeemed Christian Church of God to politically promote Osinbajo - Reno Omokri - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
10 2023: Nigerians will decide my successor — Buhari - Daily Trust, 18 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info