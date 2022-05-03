Post News
News at a Glance
Leaked Draft US Supreme Court Decision Would Overturn Roe V. Wade Abortion Rights Ruling Report Says
The Nigeria Lawyer
- The bombshell draft U.S. Supreme Court decision suggesting the court may overturn the 1973 Roe v.
5 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Sahara Reporters:
Supreme Court’s Decision To Overturn Abortion Rights In US Raises Concerns, Protests
The Street Journal:
US Supreme Court set to reverse judgment on abortion rights
News Breakers:
Protests in US after leaked draft opinion to overturn Roe v Wade
NPO Reports:
Roe v Wade: US Supreme Court Leak Suggests Abortion Law Repeal
