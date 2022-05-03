Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


It’s Takes A Lot Of Work To Impress Me – Toke Makinwa Tells Men
News photo GL Trends  - Nigerian OAP and Vlogger, Toke Makinwa has said that a man has to bring her the moon or evacuate the earth to impress her because she has become the knight in shining armour.

16 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 50%

 Additional Sources

You Have To Bring The Moon To Impress Me – Toke Makinwa Tells Men Oyo Gist:
You Have To Bring The Moon To Impress Me – Toke Makinwa Tells Men
Toke Makinwa reveals how men can impress her News Wire NGR:
Toke Makinwa reveals how men can impress her
Toke Makinwa drops tips on how a man can impress her Glamsquad Magazine:
Toke Makinwa drops tips on how a man can impress her
You have to bring me the moon to impress me — Media Personality, Toke Makinwa, tells men Instablog 9ja:
You have to bring me the moon to impress me — Media Personality, Toke Makinwa, tells men
You Have To Bring The Moon To Impress Me - Toke Makinwa Tells Men Tori News:
You Have To Bring The Moon To Impress Me - Toke Makinwa Tells Men


   More Picks
1 Gowon Should’ve Allowed Igbo Of South-East To Leave Nigeria – Edwin Clark - Studio CB55, 15 hours ago
2 Pregnant Rihanna honored with a statue at Met Gala 2022 - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
3 Actors guild demand autopsy on actress Chinedu Bernard who died in church - The Punch, 12 hours ago
4 ASUU strike: Tight security presence at UNILAG gate as students plan protest - The Punch, 22 hours ago
5 Champions League: UEFA announces teams that won't play in competition next season - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
6 Presidency: Northerners not ready to leave power, cabals planning to destabilize Nigeria – Primate Ayodele - Daily Post, 17 hours ago
7 2023: Tinubu will change Nigeria’s story — Lagos lawmaker — Daily Nigerian - Daily Nigerian, 19 hours ago
8 "I need to get myself a nuclear bomb" - Comedian, Basketmouth sends warning to boys as he celebrates his first daughter on her birthday - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
9 2023: It is very dangerous for the Redeemed Christian Church of God to politically promote Osinbajo - Reno Omokri - Linda Ikeji Blog, 1 day ago
10 Tariff hike: Lawyer, group disagree with MultiChoice on Tribunal jurisdiction - The Point, 18 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info