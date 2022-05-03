Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Fayemi joins APC presidential race, unfolds agenda
News photo The Punch  - Ekiti State Governor and Chairman, Nigeria Governors’ Forum, Kayode Fayemi will formally declare his intention to run for the position of President of the country on Wednesday in Abuja, The PUNCH has learnt.

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Fayemi Joins APC Presidential Race, Unfolds Agenda Information Nigeria:
Fayemi Joins APC Presidential Race, Unfolds Agenda
Fayemi joins APC presidential race, unfolds agenda TVC News:
Fayemi joins APC presidential race, unfolds agenda
Fayemi joins APC presidential race, unfolds agenda Sundiata Post:
Fayemi joins APC presidential race, unfolds agenda
Fayemi Joins APC Presidential Race, Unfolds Agenda Screen Gist:
Fayemi Joins APC Presidential Race, Unfolds Agenda
Fayemi joins APC presidential race, unfolds agenda Affairs TV:
Fayemi joins APC presidential race, unfolds agenda
Fayemi joins APC presidential race, unfolds agenda News Breakers:
Fayemi joins APC presidential race, unfolds agenda


   More Picks
1 Gowon Should’ve Allowed Igbo Of South-East To Leave Nigeria – Edwin Clark - Studio CB55, 5 hours ago
2 Pregnant Rihanna honored with a statue at Met Gala 2022 - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
3 UCL: Real Madrid to be without one key player for Man City clash in Spain - Daily Post, 10 hours ago
4 ASUU strike: Tight security presence at UNILAG gate as students plan protest - The Punch, 13 hours ago
5 Champions League: UEFA announces teams that won't play in competition next season - Daily Post, 14 hours ago
6 2023: Tinubu will change Nigeria’s story — Lagos lawmaker — Daily Nigerian - Daily Nigerian, 10 hours ago
7 "I need to get myself a nuclear bomb" - Comedian, Basketmouth sends warning to boys as he celebrates his first daughter on her birthday - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
8 PDP reschedules NEC meeting, governorship, presidential screening appeal - The Nation, 7 hours ago
9 2023: It is very dangerous for the Redeemed Christian Church of God to politically promote Osinbajo - Reno Omokri - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
10 2023: Nigerians will decide my successor — Buhari - Daily Trust, 18 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info