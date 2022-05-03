Focus On Preaching, Stop Making ‘Unguarded Statements’ Against Igbo People— IPOB Warns Apostle Suleman Sahara Reporters - The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has warned Apostle Johnson Suleman, the General Overseer of Omega Fire Ministries to desist from making unguarded statements against its agitations for the actualization of the sovereign state of Biafra and the ...



News Credibility Score: 99%