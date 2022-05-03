Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Methodist Church Bishops Okay Sanwo-Olu’s Re-Election
News photo Independent  - LAGOS – Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has got the endorsement of the bishops of the Methodist Church Nigeria for a second term in office.

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 94%

 Additional Sources

GOV. SANWO-OLU AT THE OPENING OF 39TH COUNCIL OF BISHOPS OF METHODIST CHURCH, NIGERIA AT THE METHODIST CHURCH OF TRINITY, TINUBU IN LAGOS ON TUESDAY, 03 MAY 2022 Lagos State Govt.:
GOV. SANWO-OLU AT THE OPENING OF 39TH COUNCIL OF BISHOPS OF METHODIST CHURCH, NIGERIA AT THE METHODIST CHURCH OF TRINITY, TINUBU IN LAGOS ON TUESDAY, 03 MAY 2022
Methodist Church Bishops endorse Sanwo-Olu for second term - P.M. News PM News:
Methodist Church Bishops endorse Sanwo-Olu for second term - P.M. News
Methodist Church bishops endorse Sanwo-Olu for second term The Eagle Online:
Methodist Church bishops endorse Sanwo-Olu for second term
Methodist Church Bishops endorse Sanwo-Olu for second term The Point:
Methodist Church Bishops endorse Sanwo-Olu for second term
Methodist Church Bishops endorse Sanwo-Olu for second term News Breakers:
Methodist Church Bishops endorse Sanwo-Olu for second term


   More Picks
1 Gowon Should’ve Allowed Igbo Of South-East To Leave Nigeria – Edwin Clark - Studio CB55, 5 hours ago
2 Pregnant Rihanna honored with a statue at Met Gala 2022 - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
3 UCL: Real Madrid to be without one key player for Man City clash in Spain - Daily Post, 10 hours ago
4 ASUU strike: Tight security presence at UNILAG gate as students plan protest - The Punch, 13 hours ago
5 Champions League: UEFA announces teams that won't play in competition next season - Daily Post, 14 hours ago
6 2023: Tinubu will change Nigeria’s story — Lagos lawmaker — Daily Nigerian - Daily Nigerian, 10 hours ago
7 "I need to get myself a nuclear bomb" - Comedian, Basketmouth sends warning to boys as he celebrates his first daughter on her birthday - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
8 PDP reschedules NEC meeting, governorship, presidential screening appeal - The Nation, 7 hours ago
9 2023: It is very dangerous for the Redeemed Christian Church of God to politically promote Osinbajo - Reno Omokri - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
10 2023: Nigerians will decide my successor — Buhari - Daily Trust, 18 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info